Ubisoft just made 2x kid-friendly Assassin’s Creed games free

As part of the gaming “Play Apart Together” campaign going on here in the summer of global pandemic, Ubisoft’s giving away a couple games. They’re releasing Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt, both for free, in a window one week long. Where Assassin’s Creed is a game about historical missions run by ancient hunters of humans, Discovery Tour is all about the history – without all the violence.

Assassin’s Creed is not a kids game

Discovery Tour is not like Assassin’s Creed proper. The game series Assassin’s Creed is most certainly NOT made for children, of course – there’s far too much blood for all that. You don’t want your tiny child running around learning how to stealthfully destroy enemies with swords and arrows and such, even IF it’s a time-traveling adventure the likes of which you’ll never experience anywhere else.

Take the game Assassin’s Creed Unity, for example. That game was shown to us all the way back in October of 2014 as a historically-accurate recreation of the city of Paris. Look at the scale of this game!

Assassin’s Creed games are fun, and Ubisoft always puts a MASSIVE amount of effort into crafting the worlds in which the games take place. So why not use all that power for good, we asked back in 2014. Why not turn this massive potential for education into… educational games?

Discovery Tour is about history

Fast forward to the year 2020 and Ubisoft’s created a set of game-like experiences called Discovery Tour. They’ve utilized their gaming engine and turned the work they’ve done on Assassin’s Creed games into masterpieces of education.

Now, with titles like Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt, my kids (and your kids) can explore ancient realms without fear of accidentally having one’s virtual head removed. These historically valuable experiences are both available for free, to keep, forever, via Ubisoft.

To get the games, forever, you’ll need to have a Ubisoft account (which does not in and of itself cost anything, mind you). You’ll tap the “GET IT” button for the games and you’ll have access forever thereafter.

It’s important to note that these titles are MASSIVE in size. We’re talking 30GB of data or more, each. They’re no slouches when it comes to their all-at-once, immersive nature. Ubisoft wants you and your kids to stay at home as long as possible, to avoid the spread of COVID-19 – and they’re glad to let you explore the ancient world as you do so! Head to the Ubisoft page for these Discovery Tour games/educational experiences now, and let us know if you’re all about the Discovery without so much of the bows and arrows… and make sure you’ve got the bandwidth before you hit the download button.