Ubisoft Forward event promises digital ‘E3-style showcase’

When E3 2020 was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we figured that a lot of publishers would take their presentations online and make their major announcements during live streams. Some of them, such as EA, are doing just that, while others like Bethesda are opting not to hold a conference at all this year. Today, Ubisoft announced that it’s joining the former group, revealing a digital conference called Ubisoft Forward.

While E3 2020 was supposed to happen at the beginning of June, Ubisoft Forward won’t be happening until July 12th. It makes sense that Ubisoft would choose to push back its conference a little bit when it doesn’t have a live show to commit to, as sticking to the original E3 schedule would mean going up against EA, which is hosting its EA Play conference beginning on June 11th.

In any case, Ubisoft didn’t share many specifics regarding Ubisoft Forward in its announcement today, saying only that we’ll get “an E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals and plenty more.” We haven’t even been told how we’ll watch Ubisoft Forward at this point, but we assume we’ll be able to catch the show on Twitch and YouTube.

Even with Ubisoft keeping its lips sealed, there’s one game that’s guaranteed to be featured during Ubisoft Forward: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The latest from the Assassin’s Creed series will undoubtedly be Ubisoft’s biggest game of the year, so expect the company to devote a lot of time to it on July 12th (and hey, maybe we’ll finally get to see some gameplay from the title).

Beyond that, though, what we’ll see is anyone’s guess. In any case, we’ll let you know when Ubisoft reveals more about this show, and of course, we’ll be covering Ubisoft Forward as it happens.