EA Play event goes digital after E3 2020 cancellation: When to watch

Since both Sony and Microsoft are plotting to launch new consoles this year, E3 2020 promised to be a pretty big show. Unfortunately, several weeks ago the event was cancelled like so many others because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That won’t stop publishers and developers from making their big announcements, as many of them have announced that they’ll transition to all-digital reveal events this summer.

EA is the latest company to throw its hat into that particular ring. The publisher announced today that it will host EA Play 2020 online in June. The event kicks off on June 11th at 4PM PDT/7PM EDT, with EA promising that we’ll get “world premieres, news, and more.”

That’s all we’re getting for now; though the company has updated the EA Play website with the premiere date for EA Play 2020, it’s devoid of other information. It looks like we’ll just have to tune in on June 11th to see what EA is planning.

EA has long be one of the mainstays at E3, attending the show year in and year out. In recent years, it even informally kicked off E3 by hosting its press conference before the other major publishers and gaming companies, so it’s little surprise to see it move EA Play to an all-digital format in 2020.

As for what will be revealed, that’s anyone’s guess at this point. It’s possible that we’ll hear more about Anthem‘s incoming redesign, though that may still be quite a ways out. Fans are also itching to see the company reveal Skate 4 after all of these years, and BioWare hasn’t exactly been shy about teasing the new Dragon Age game it has in development. Regardless of what’s on tap, we’ll be covering EA Play Live as it happens, so stay tuned for more.