This is why you didn’t get a Twitch Recap

Social networks and media-serving platforms aplenty have participated in the “Recap” this year. The most popular of the bunch here at the tail end of 2021 is likely Spotify Wrapped, while the not-quite-the-same but sort of similar YouTube Rewind has been cancelled for two years running. The game streaming video company Twitch has their own version of the service, called Twitch Recap.

Michael Vi/Shutterstock

Twitch Recap isn’t appearing in user email inboxes as flawlessly as the creators of the service might’ve hoped. Instead of making the service available to all users, Twitch attached Recap to “Twitch Marketing Emails” settings. If you did not “opt in” to Twitch Marketing Emails, you did not get a Twitch Recap.

Users found access to Spotify Wrapped 2021 by opening the Twitch app. They could have also gained access to a slightly hobbled version of Spotify Wrapped 2021 by visiting the Spotify webpage while logged in to their account. It’s not immediately clear why Twitch didn’t implement a similar system, and instead decided to release their recap for each user through an email blast.

If you are searching for your Twitch Recap, and it does not appear in any email folder (for the email attached to your Twitch account), you’ll need to seek out Settings. Log in to your account on the Twitch homepage and find Settings – Notifications – “By Email” notification options. Find the option called “Marketing” and make sure a purple checkmark is in place.

Then you’ll need to wait. There’s a chance you might not get a Recap for the year 2021. As it stands, Twitch Support suggests that if you did not have your Twitch Marketing Emails activated in time, you will not get a Recap for 2021.

Twitch appears to have sent all Recap emails this week, and per Twitch Support, “in order to receive the Recap you had to opt-in for marketing emails prior to them being sent.”

It’s also a bit confusing what the official Twitch Support team suggests when they say “Unfortunately, we aren’t able to manually re-send recaps.” What they mean to say is that they’ve already had the Twitch Recap system create a Recap for everyone that had Marketing Emails opted-in, and they won’t be going back to generate a Recap for anyone who didn’t have that option activated in advance.