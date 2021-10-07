YouTube Rewind 2021 will not exist

At long last, the end of the official YouTube Rewind series is here. YouTube confirmed that the viral video compendium has grown to a point at which it is no longer needed… or at least YouTube doesn’t feel the need to make one. After the debacle that was the lack of appreciation from users over the Rewind 2018 video, then the not-a-video Rewind of 2019.

YouTube took a break from Rewind in 2020 because it was an overall downer of a year, and here in 2021, they’ll not be doing one either. As confirmed with TubeFilter this week, YouTube will not be making any more “Rewind” videos.

YouTube will still create and/or host several year-end features and/or events. There’s a Streamy Awards event, there will be a set of annual trends lists, and there’ll be a “global, end-of-year interactive experience” which they’ll reveal at a later date.

ALSO at the same time, a YouTube spokesperson suggested that they’re happy to support the creation of 3rd-party creator versions of the Rewind video for the year. The same YouTube spokesperson pointed to MrBeast, elrubiusOMG, and Slayy Point as places where replacement Rewind videos could be found.

Above you’ll see a MrBeast Rewind 2020 video – there’ll likely be a 2021 video from this same creator in a few months. Below you’ll see a Rewind 2019 video from elrubiusOMG.

Next you’ll see Slayy Point with an Indian Rewind 2019 – we can likely expect more from each of these creators in the near future, especially since they’ve been called out by YouTube as channels that’ve done great Rewinds in the past.

Will you miss the “official” YouTube ЯEWIND in 2021 and beyond? Did you follow the yearly video in the past decade, and will you now take to the creative lab to create your own? Is there really a need for a video like this in the first place?