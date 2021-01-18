This is the first Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in the USA

Someone in Greenwich, Connecticut, is grinning from ear to ear. Bugatti has begun the first worldwide deliveries of Chiron Pur Sport, a sportier rendition of the standard Chiron with a fixed rear wing, magnesium wheels, and a 217 mph top speed. Bugatti handed over the car to the brand’s official partner, Bugatti Greenwich, in West Putnam Avenue, Connecticut, after which the keys were given to the lucky owner.

“Bugatti of Greenwich is honored to have delivered the world’s first Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport to a very valued and loyal client. A long time Bugatti aficionado who now holds the keys to the purest Bugatti ever made,” says Evan Cygler, Sales Manager, Bugatti Greenwich.

The first Chiron Pur Sport to arrive in U.S. soil has Quartz White paint with a contrasting Grey Carbon split. Meanwhile, the lower panels are finished in grey exposed carbon, and the roof, rear wings, side mirrors, and Bugatti horseshoe grille feature the same naked carbon finish. Of course, it also has Bugatti’s exclusive Sky View roof, while the owner can bask in the vehicle’s sumptuous Italian Red leather interior.

Unlike a standard Chiron, the Pur Sport is an athletic grand-tourer with sharper handling and better agility. It has a gargantuan 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbocharged engine producing 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. The W16 engine in Pur Sport has a higher 6,900 rpm redline, while the standard seven-speed gearbox has 15-percent shorter gear ratios to deliver blistering acceleration.

Mind you, Pur Sport is not the fastest Chiron in terms of top speed, but it rushes to 60 mph in 2.3-seconds and goes from zero to 124 mph in 5.9-seconds, faster than a standard Chiron. It also has better downforce with its gigantic, fixed rear wing, larger rear diffuser, new front splitter, and wider front air intakes.

Underneath, Chiron Pur Sport has titanium exhaust tips, titanium brakes, new electronic dampers, and minus 2.5-degrees of camber for sportier handling. It also rides on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that deliver better lateral grip.

Bugatti is only making 60 examples of Chiron Pur Sport, and each vehicle will be made in Bugatti’s Atelier in Molsheim, France. As expected from an ultra-exclusive hyper sports car, the Pur Sport is not cheap. Prices start at around $3.6-million each.