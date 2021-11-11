This Ferrari BR20 is so exclusive, even the richest supercar fans can’t have one

Ferrari has revealed its latest model, and the beguiling BR20 is good news and bad for fans of the legendary Italian automaker. The newest addition to the Ferrari One-Off series, the BR20 aims to bring together 1950s and 60s styling with thoroughly modern performance, though as you might expect only one lucky owner gets to enjoy the result.

It’s the handiwork of Ferrari’s Special Projects Programme, a division of the automaker which has been busy working on custom and highly-bespoke vehicles for some of the prancing horse’s biggest fans. Previous work has included the P4/5, James Glickenhaus’ Enzo-based one-off, though not every owner of one of the prized commissions chooses to be associated publicly with their new toy.

To make the BR20, Ferrari started with the GTC4Lusso platform and its evocative V12 engine. That has gone through some significant changes, mind, to create this custom supercar: most notably, it’s three inches longer outside. That, Ferrari says, was done to give a more elegant silhouette, with the rear overhang extended compared to the “standard” car.

Adding some visual texture, there are now two arches that extend from the A-pillars, over the top of the coupe, and flow all the way back to the rear lamp clusters and spoiler. At the same time, Ferrari’s designers hollowed out the rear volume of that arch, both for aesthetic and airflow reasons. A new bumper design, lower tailpipes, and a new lower diffuser round things out.

At the front, new headlights also lend extra visual length to the hood. There’s a splash of carbon fiber on the upper section of the grille, while the sides have unique chrome inserts. The 20-inch tone-on-tone diamond-finish wheels are exclusive to the BR20, too.

Despite the new, slightly bigger dimensions, the BR20 is only a two-seater. Ferrari took out the GTC4Lusso’s rear seats for that, devoting the space instead to an expanded luggage compartment. It also has the side-effect, the automaker says, of leaving the cabin feeling lighter and more spacious.

Two shades of brown leather – including dark Heritage Testa di Moro trim on the seats – sit alongside silver cross-stitching. There’s also more carbon fiber, plus the distinctive modern Ferrari vents and steering wheel-mounted controls we’ve seen used on other recent cars.

In all, this bespoke creation took the Ferrari Special Projects Programme a year to complete, the automaker claims. What it won’t be drawn on is just how much this Italian exotic one-off cost, with access to the SPP an invitation-only affair. In short, if you want the best brains at the automaker to work on an exclusive car for you, you’ll need to be the sort of person that Ferrari management think are worthy of such a vehicle.