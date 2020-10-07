This Citroën Type HG van is oozing with retro appeal

Not everyone is familiar with the Citroën H Van or Type H produced between 1947 to 1981. However, there’s a smaller number of people who knew of a more compact version of the Type H called the Type G. Unfortunately, the Type G never made it to production, and Citroën canceled the Type G project in 1948.

Fast forward to 2017. It was the time when the Type H van was reborn under the design direction of Fabrizio Caselani of Carrosserie Caselani and David Obendofer. Riding on the underpinnings of Citroën’s Jumpy/Space Tourer van, Carrosserie Caselani sold Type H-inspired conversion kits to revive the Type H’s retro-inspired styling. The kit consists of high-quality plastic body panels that attach nicely to the van’s body, and it does so without extensive modifications.

And now, Citroën and Carrosserie Caselani are back with the Type HG. It combines the versatility and practical nature of the original Type H and Type G vans. The new Type HG is oozing with vintage flavor and will be sold in a variety of lengths and body styles.

According to Citroën, the new Type HG is available in five different core models and three lengths: Extra small (XS), Medium (M), and Extra-large (XL). The Type HG is available as a panel van, crew cab, or passenger van powered by a slew of diesel engines.

Moreover, the Type HG is sold as an electric version with either a 50m kW or 75 kW battery pack good for around 143 and 205 miles of range, respectively.

The original Citroën Type H was only sold in the U.S. before 1964, and we highly doubt if the new Type HG will make it to American shores. But if it does, the conversion kit will start at around $17,450 (€14,800). Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and remote opening/closing doors.