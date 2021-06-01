This Bentley Unifying Spur art car is an ode to love, progress, and unified diversity

The European Diversity month is coming to a close to make way for Pride celebrations this June. Commemorating this event is Bentley’s Flying Spur art car. Affectionately called the ‘Unifying Spur,’ it’s the latest creation of the Bentley Design Team and designer Rich Morris to signify Bentley’s intent of becoming the most diverse luxury car manufacturer by 2025.

“Through the reveal of the Unifying Spur, the internal activities that it will support – and the external engagements we are planning for it in 2021 – will celebrate the individual talents and idiosyncrasies that make us all unique while highlighting the key themes that unite and bring us together,” said Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Bentley’s Member of the Board for People, Digitalisation, and IT.

Bentley’s Beyond 100 five-step diversity and inclusion plan will focus on outreach, recruitment, succession planning, culture, and development, with plans of increasing diversity in management by up to 30-percent in the next four years.

The Unifying Spur art car is, as expected, as colorful as the rainbow. Designer and sculptor Rich Morris used all the nine colors of the Progress Flag with the addition of black, brown, pink, and white to embody people of color, trans communities, and people living with (or suffering) from HIV.

“We know that diversity brings success,” added Dr. Fontaine. “This goes hand in hand with our ethos that a rich and inclusive culture, where everyone is supported to achieve their full potential, is what will help drive our business forward for the next one hundred years.”

Meanwhile, the artwork has the words ‘Love is Love’ through a single, unbroken line “that traces faces, dancing figures, and shapes” to represent “the unifying power of humanity, regardless of race, creed, or sexuality,” said Bentley.

The colorful Bentley Unifying Spur will be making rounds across events in Europe throughout Pride month. Bentley didn’t say if the Unifying Spur is a Flying Spur V8 or W12 model. Regardless, the Flying Spur remains a symbol of majestic luxury and head-turning styling. But with Morris’ artwork, it’s also a symbol of diversity and unity.