This Aviar R67 is a Tesla Model S with classic Mustang styling

Yes, you read it right. The Aviar R67 is a Tesla Model S underneath. However, Russian EV maker Aviar has fitted it with the body style of Ford’s iconic first-gen Mustang fastback. Or, you can think of it as a Mustang EV that goes faster than Tesla’s Model S sedan, but you get the drift.

All we know is the Aviar R67 is oozing with retro-futuristic vibes. If you want a legit electric Mustang, you’ll have to wait for the Mustang Mach-E, which carries the pony car name into the crossover category. However, we think the R67 is inspired by the Mustang Lithium Concept unveiled by Ford at the SEMA show back in 2019.

And while the one-off Mustang Lithium concept is theoretically capable of churning out 900 horsepower and 1,000+ pound-feet of torque, the Aviar R67 comes close. Powered by Tesla’s twin electric motors (one for each axle) and 100 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the R67 has 840 horsepower and more torque than you can shake a stick at. Also, Aviar claims a maximum driving range of 315 miles per full charge.

According to Aviar, the R67 achieves the 60 mph sprint in 2.2-seconds, which is a hair faster than the current Tesla Model S Performance version. It also has a top speed of 155 mph. All of this sounds impressive given the R67 weighs around 4,800 pounds. And while its 160 pounds lighter than a standard Model S, it’s way heavier than a stock 1967 Ford Mustang fastback with its 302 cubic-inch V8 motor.

It may look like a classic Mustang, but the R67 reveals some modern details upon closer inspection. It has carbon-fiber body panels to help reduce weight including a new front splitter, rear diffuser, and side skirts. The car also has an automatic rear spoiler that extends at 75 mph to improve downforce. It also inherits the adaptive air suspension, traction control, and Autopilot features of the Tesla Model S.

As such, the interior is home to Tesla’s familiar portrait-oriented touchscreen center display. The R67 has six airbags, standard Wi-Fi connection, and air vents lifted directly from Mercedes-Benz. The prototype renderings look nice, but Aviar has yet to release pricing and production numbers. We reckon it’ll start at around $100,000 when all is said and done. We’ll keep you updated on this Tesla-powered vintage Mustang as we learn more.