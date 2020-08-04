This 6×6 Gladiator by So Flo Jeeps is a hell of a ride

There’s no other way of saying it – this 6×6 Jeep Gladiator is one hell of a ride. This magnificent piece of machinery is the brainchild of So Flo Jeeps from South Florida. If you think a standard Jeep Gladiator is not brute or ‘macho’ enough to match your testosterone levels, then maybe a 6×6 version will stir your loins.

Affectionately referred to as the SF 6x6G, the six-wheeled behemoth is based on a heavily modified Jeep Gladiator platform. So Flo Jeeps will literally slice the Gladiator in half to extend the frame. This provides enough room to accommodate a new rear axle along with two additional wheels. According to So Flo Jeeps, only the factory doors are retained to complete the assembly.

Along with six wheels, the SF 6x67G is a proper 6-wheel drive monster. The modified drivetrain has a 9-inch differential with a Detroit True Track Locker system. Meanwhile, the high-riding look is courtesy of bespoke 6×6 suspension with a 5-inch lift kit, Falcon Shocks, and 14-inches of travel across each axle.

Riding on massive 38-inch Patagonia tires, the SF 6x6G can climb, forge, or go anywhere your heart desires. Helping the cause is a standard 3.0-liter turbodiesel motor producing 300 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. If you think that’s not enough, So Flo Jeeps will shoehorn a Chevy 6.2-liter LS3 V8 under the dent-resistant Predator fiberglass hood.

Highlighting its aggressive, menacing stance is a new ‘Grumper’ front end which combines the grille and front bumper into a single piece. It also has custom fenders, a new roll cage, and a handmade truck bed. The body panels and truck bed are treated with a durable three-part epoxy resin infused with Kevlar fiber to deliver maximum toughness. It also eliminates the need to wax or buff the finish.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, color-changing LED halo DRLs, undercarriage rock lights, and power steps that deploy automatically after opening a door. Meanwhile, the interior receives hand-stitched marine-grade leather seats.

Of course, all this madness comes at a price. The standard 6×6 diesel version starts at $150,000 while the V8 model is at $180,000.