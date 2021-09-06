The Top Gun pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator just got delayed like the movie

The Top Gun expansion which was expected to be released this year for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been delayed, after movie studio Paramount earlier confirmed that it was delaying the upcoming title. Top Gun: Maverick will no longer be released on Thanksgiving weekend, Paramount announced recently.

Instead, the movie – which sees Tom Cruise return as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, among other familiar faces – will now be released on May 27, 2022. It’s a disappointing but not altogether surprising delay, but flight sim fans had been waiting to find out if Microsoft’s add-on pack would be similarly postponed.

Sure enough, that’s what Microsoft has confirmed today. “Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022,” the team on the flight simulator confirmed in a brief blog post. “As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future.”

Exactly what’s in the pack itself is still uncertain. Microsoft revealed its existence earlier in the year, promising more details closer to the movie’s arrival in November. The expectation is more planes – featuring aircraft from the Top Gun franchise – and some of the more notable locations in which they’re used.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a steady hit for the software company, particularly after benefiting from the advanced graphics of the latest-generation of consoles. It’s allowed for a huge uptick in visual clarity and detail, a far cry from the blocky landscapes of the original game.

While the delay of this expansion may be a disappointment, that’s not to say there’s nothing new for Microsoft Flight Simulator gamers to play. Back in June, Microsoft released a major World Update, with the Nordics seeing a big improvement. Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden all added extra detail and regional architecture, It also improved data for 100 airports in the region, together with adding 78 points of interest.

The release was a free update for existing Microsoft Flight Simulator gamers, loaded through the marketplace.