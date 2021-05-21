The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 were supposed to be released today

The initial release date for The Matrix 4 was supposed to be today. The first announcement about John Wick: Chapter 4, suggested they were aiming for May 21, 2021 for a release date. Today could have been the day where both The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 were released in theaters, both on the same day. The latest batch of re-scheduled release notes suggests we’ll have The Matrix 4 in December of 2021, while John Wick 4 will be released in May of 2022.

It’d be too much Keanu for one day to have both movies released on the same day, wouldn’t it? Instead, now we have a whole lot of different releases to look forward to. For John Wick, we have John Wick 4 and 5. John Wick 5 was originally intended to be filmed back-to-back with 4, but now it’s far more likely that 4 will take place slightly separate from 5, and 5 has no set release date – but it’ll likely be released in 2023.

PREVIOUSLY: The Matrix 4 suddenly has a major Keanu problem

John Wick is also very likely set to have more than one spin-off production. There’s Ballerina that’ll potentially star Chloë Grace Moretz – that’ll be a movie. A Starz production The Continental is still in the works, too – with Keanu himself producing with David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, with Chris Collins as executive writer and showrunner. This show will be a prequel to the main movie series.

The Matrix 4 still doesn’t have an official title, but has worked with the production title Project Ice Cream. This doesn’t likely have anything to do with the content of the film, but who knows? Maybe there’ll be a major ice cream element, like a reveal that the entire universe is actually just a bucket of Banana Chocolate Chip?

The Matrix 4 was originally set to be released in theaters alongside John Wick 4, on May 21, 2021. Instead, after several changes, The Matrix was moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021. As is the case with all Warner Bros. Pictures released in the year 2021, the movie will be released to the streaming service HBO Max and physical theaters for one month, followed by a standard theater release.