The Batman, Matrix, superhero flicks get release date mix-up

The Batman, the Robert Pattinson Batman movie most recently had a release date of October 1, 2021. Yesterday, it was announced that DUNE, originally set for December of 2020, would be moved to an October 1, 2021 release date. As such, the movie The Batman will be pushed to March 4, 2022. At the same time, the next MATRIX movie will have a release date of December 22, 2021.

The next Matrix movie (Matrix 4) was most recently set for release on April 1, 2022, but that is no longer true. Now, a December 22, 2021 date makes this the perfect holiday romp.

The Batman, The Flash, and Shazam 2 will all have different release dates than what appeared in the most recent Warner Bros. press conference. The Flash, once set for June 3, 2022, will have a release date of November 4, 2022. The film Shazam 2 was originally set for November 4, 2022, and will now be released on… June 2, 2023.

We’ll just have to watch the trailer a few more times and maybe queue up the other fifty-billion Batman movies for a marathon. Maybe we’ll finish by the time The Batman is in theaters… maybe.

The Rock and his superhero debut as BLACK ADAM was taken off the calendar entirely. Black Adam was most recently set for a release date of December 22, 2021. The same goes for Minecraft, which was originally set for March 3, 2022 – now off the calendar completely. This does not mean that the movies won’t be released, just that they do not currently have publicly disclosed expected release dates.

Wonder Woman 1984 appears to be keeping its December 25, 2020 release date, believe it or not. The newest iteration of the horror film Candyman still appears to be coming on October 16, 2020… to theaters, somehow. Connected will still be released on October 23, pending revisions at the last moment.