The Mandalorian Season 3 confirmed amid blurry eggs

It’s not as if The Mandalorian were going to stop any time soon. It’s the main force of sales power in the Star Wars universe right this minute, showing no signs of slowing down as droves of toys, clothing, and household goods appear in time for the holiday season 2020. But just to be sure – Disney confirmed the third season for the masses.

A video posted by Slovak Disney+, of all placed, divulged all the different shows and movies which one could expect from the streaming service in the year 2021. On the list are The Mandalorian Seasons 1, 2, and 3. They’ve also shown a few other items about which we learned earlier this week – for example WandaVision, and Marvel Studios Loki.

This week’s new Mandalorian episode also made clear that this universe is expanding as character ethics blur more and more, character to character. They’re bringing back characters from the cartoon series Star Wars: Clone Wars, and making certain that viewers understand that they’re not about to stop chopping expectations into pieces.

Case in point, the phrase “This is the way.” In this episode we characters suggest that our main hero Mandalorian’s way of life isn’t necessarily the only way in which a Mandalorian might rightly live.

As we entered this new age of Star Wars movies and shows we were told by the heads of Lucasfilm and Disney that the lines between good and bad would be blurred. Details so small as a stormtrooper doll suggest that Star Wars isn’t relegated to all-good and all-bad characters.

This point was also driven home in the second episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, in which The Child devours several unfertilized Frog Lady eggs.

For the record, Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.#StarWars https://t.co/Js51fLpE3C — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) November 9, 2020

Above you’ll see a comment from Lucasfilm Creative Art Manager Phil Szostak on the matter. How could such an innocent little baby be such a monster? We’ll see more of this ever-more-blurry universe in the rest of Season 2 of The Mandalorian – and (cross your fingers) in several seasons into the years ahead.