Marvel Cinematic Universe returns with WandaVision debut in January

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of things, including the rather tight release schedule the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stuck to thus far. We haven’t seen a whole lot of action for the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout 2020 – aside from the premiere of the seventh and final season of Agents of Shield earlier in the year, we have to go back to July 2019 and the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home for our most recent MCU content. That’s all going to change early next year with the debut of the first Disney+ Marvel show: WandaVision.

There are a number of Marvel shows slated for Disney+ over the next couple of years, but today Disney confirmed that WandaVision will be the first series out of the gate. This six-episode first season of the show will be premiering on Disney’s streaming service on January 15th.

WandaVision is still something of an unknown quantity at this point. We know that the show is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which already throws up some question marks considering the events of that movie and the one that preceded it, Infinity War. Not a whole lot has been revealed about WandaVision yet, so it seems those of us who are curious about how this show fits into the overarching Marvel narrative will have to tune in to figure it out.

WandaVision is just one of the Marvel shows Disney has announced for Disney+. At some point next year, we’ll see the debuts of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?. There are also shows planned around Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk that will be releasing in late 2021 and throughout 2022, so Disney+ definitely has a packed slate of Marvel shows in the near future.

At this point, it’s unknown if Disney+ will drop the entire first season of WandaVision all at once, but we’re guessing that it won’t given the way it has handled the release of The Mandalorian, which so far is the flagship show of Disney+. We’ll keep an eye out for more information about WandaVision, so stay tuned.