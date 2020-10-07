The Mandalorian Season 2 leak tips a major Boba Fett mystery mix

All the pieces seem to be falling into place. The latest leak appeared in an Instagram Story that appeared only in the German Disney Plus account DisneyPlusDE. In that leak, we get a glimpse of a cast list that includes Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson. While these names could signify many things, we’re going to go ahead and explore the most likely situation right this minute.

Rosario Dawson

Earlier this year it seemed that Rosario Dawson was a lock for a future Star Wars acting spot, short of Disney giving absolute confirmation of said role. Rumors centered on Dawson appearing as the enigmatic former Jedi Ahsoka Tano. This would be the first live action appearance of this character in the Star Wars universe.

This might’ve been complicated by the fact that she died on the planet Mortis in Star Wars: Clone Wars, would that she weren’t subsequently resurrected. By the logic delivered in that series of episodes of Clone Wars, and what we’ve seen in Rise of Skywalker, there’s little reason to doubt the possibility that multiple major characters could either still be alive for The Mandalorian Season 2, OR resurrected, OR cloned!

The Disney Plus Denmark Instagram story confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian Season 2! pic.twitter.com/MjF1hM8k0F — Kessel Run Transmissions (@KRTransmissions) October 3, 2020

Per the Instagram story shown by Kessel Run Transmissions (shown in the Tweet above), Disney Plus Germany let fly the names Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson.

Timothy Olyphant wears THAT armor

Per the major SlashFilm leak earlier this year, it seems that Olyphant will be wearing the armor once owned by Boba Fett. This does not mean that Olyphant is playing the part of Boba Fett.

Instead, insiders suggest that Olyphant will play the part of Cobb Vanth. This character was introduced in the 2015 novel Aftermath. Aftermath takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, right in line with the timeline for The Mandalorian. In Aftermath, Vanth acquires a suit of Mandalorian armor from Jawas who’ve scavenged the wreckage of Jabba’s Sail Barge.

But… Boba Fett?

Assuming is the mysterious character that appears at the tail end of The Mandalorian Chapter 5: The Gunslinger is NOT Boba Fett, it’s most likely Vanth. But wait, hasn’t Temeura Morrison been confirmed as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2?

In the novel Star Wars: Aftermath: Life Debt, the following exerpt can be found. This bit is an inner monologue spoken by Malakili, the Rancor specialist (the crying guy in Return of the Jedi), “He thought maybe to tame the glorious monstrosity at the bottom of the Great Pit of Carkoon (and, failing that, to throw himself into its maw), but the mighty Sarlacc was injured. Burning wreckage from the sail barge had rained upon it. Already its body— considerably more massive than the mouth exposed from the sliding sands— had been partially unburied, its stoma-tubes slit open, its digesting innards pillaged by industrious Jawas. They pulled out weapons and armor, droids and tools. And skeletons, of course.”

It might just be that Fett, having been swallowed whole by the Sarlacc, blasted and cut his way out of the monster. It’d be difficult to manage the idea that he escaped, though, with his armor- then dropped his armor for the Jawas to pillage. Something else has to happen here!

It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out. The Mandalorian has previously run flash-back scenes, so it’s not out of the question that Boba Fett would only appear in a time before he was swallowed up by the Sarlacc in the Great Pit of Carkoon.