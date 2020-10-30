The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 1 Easter Eggs

The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere was released today – time for the Easter Egg hunt! Today we’re taking a crack at finding the full collection of Easter Eggs, references, and callbacks in the first episode of the second season, starting with the first scene and ending with the very last – the very BIGGEST – secret element of all. Before you continue, it’s important that you watch the episode first. This article is FULL OF SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 1!

Last chance! If you’ve made it this far, we must assume that you’ve already seen the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian. If you haven’t, you’re doing yourself a disservice right this minute! There’s plenty to see!

Graffiti

Mando and the baby roll through the streets amid a whole bunch of graffiti. The text you see on the walls is often written in the common tongue, with a coded set of letters called the Aurebesh. It’s possible there are some fun tidbits on the walls, here, but from what we’ve been able to tell, they’re largely inconsequential.

Love the piggy portraits though! You’ll see a few droid heads in the fray too, and stormtrooper paintings to boot

Gammorean Axes

In the fight event we see a pair of pigs hammering away at one another with axes. These are specifically “Gammorean Guard Axes”, the likes of which you’ll find in the hands of the original Gammorean Guard Star Wars action figures. You might also find this weapon available for purchase at Disney Star Wars parks, if the world ever opens up again!

The electricity is a sort of pain/stun situation that you’ll also see (in a slightly different form) from the prod gun (Amban phase-pulse blaster) our main Mando friend uses throughout the series. Another similar weapon seen in Return of the Jedi: the vibro-axe!

Constable Zuvio

This wide hat wearing fellow is Constable Zuvio. He was supposed to have a bigger part in Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens, but his part was cut before the movie hit theaters. He appears in a few short stories and has his own Black Series action figure!

R5-D4

This is R5-D4, the droid we see sold by the jawas to Uncle Owen Lars in Star Wars: A New Hope. If it wasn’t evidence enough that he’s called R5 (he is an R5 droid, after all), just take a peek at the leaky business on top of his head.

That leak is the result of the exploded bit from A New Hope. Though you’d think someone would’ve cleaned him up by now… According to the Star Wars CCG (and canon, last I checked), R5 blew his own motivator in order to allow R2-D2 to be sold to Owen and stay united with C-3PO!

Cobb Vanth

If it weren’t already made abundantly clear by the man’s explanation in the episode itself, this isn’t Boba Fett. But it IS Boba Fett’s armor. This is Cobb Vanth, a character that’s appeared in the 2015 novel Aftermath.

As we discussed before, “Aftermath takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, right in line with the timeline for The Mandalorian. In Aftermath, Vanth acquires a suit of Mandalorian armor from Jawas who’ve scavenged the wreckage of Jabba’s Sail Barge.”

Rocket Firing Action!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the missile fire out of the top of the rocket pack carried by a Mandalorian. It is, however, the first time we’ve seen it carried out in a way so strikingly similar to how it’d look if you were playing with the original Rocket Firing Prototype Boba Fett Action figure.

The original prototype Boba Fett had a firing rocket mechanism. The remnants of this can be seen in the figure that was actually sold to the public – the rocket piece was still made, it was just glued into the backpack instead of being allowed to remain loose and fire-friendly.

Podracer Engine

It looks a whole lot like one of Anakin’s Podracer’s engines, but there are a few elements that are different. Regardless, the dude is basically driving a podracer engine in a side-car. It’s pretty neat.

Sarlacc Cave

Mando says that this cave is an “abandoned Sarlacc pit.” Vanth says “there’s no such thing as an abandoned Sarlacc pit,” and Mando replies, “there is if you eat the Sarlacc.”

This is interesting. The events of The Mandalorian take place approximately five years after Return of the Jedi. In the (canon) novel Aftermath, it’s suggested that the explosion of Jabba’s Sail Barge injured said sarlacc to a degree that it was able to be gutted and harvested for treasure by jawas. It would follow then that a Krayt Dragon could go ahead and devour the beast and steal its home.

[Developing…]