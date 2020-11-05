The best Nintendo Switch games so far may make for some simple gifts

The latest list of best selling games for Nintendo Switch since launch was released this November 2020 Nintendo official. Per the company’s reckoning, the best selling Nintendo Switch game thus far was none other than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This game’s sales are followed closely by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in a relatively distant third.

Why the list?

If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a distant relative or friend, and you know they own a Nintendo Switch, there’s stock in seeing this list. All you’d really need to do is figure out which of the top games on the list are games they don’t already own!

Of course it’s not a sure thing – not all Nintendo Switch users are multi-game players. Some people that own a Nintendo Switch are far more excited about a single game that’s made by an independent developer than they are about Mario Kart. BUT assuming we’re in for a long winter, it wouldn’t hurt to give them the option to escape our current reality with a trip to another dimension with Zelda.

Topmost selling games on Switch

The latest report from Nintendo’s own counts of games sold was released in November of 2020. This list does not reflect changes since the end of September, 2020. It does not count sales of games like our latest favorite: Mario Kart Live Home Circuit!

SEE TOO: Nintendo Switch Pro release may change your plans for gifting

10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (with 8.32 million sold)

9. Splatoon 2 (11.27 million sold)

8. Super Mario Party (12.1 million sold)

7. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Eevee! (12.49 million sold)

6. Super Mario Odyssey (18.99 million sold)

5. Pokemon Sword / Shield (19.02 million sold)

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (19.74 million sold)

3. Super SMash Bros. Ultimate (21.1 million sold)

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (26.04 million sold)

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (28.99 million sold)

Also interesting: Nintendo still has a running list of best-selling games for Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Wii, and Nintendo DS. In the number one spot for those consoles for best-selling games are are: Mario Kart 8, Mario Kart 7, Wii Sports, and New Super Mario Bros., respectively.

After New Super Mario Bros. and Nintendogs for Nintendo DS, you’ll find Mario Kart DS. After Wii Sports for Nintendo Wii, you’ll find Mario Kart Wii. After Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS, the three best-selling titles are Pokemon X/Y, Pokemon Sun/Moon, and Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire.

The top three best-selling titles for WiiU are Mario Kart 8, Super Mario 3D World, and New Super Mario Bros. U, followed by Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. It would appear to be a safe bet, here, that buying a Mario Bros, Mario Kart, Smash Bros., or Pokemon game is almost always a popular choice, and have been for well over a decade. It’s almost like you can’t go wrong!