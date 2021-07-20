The Apocalypse Warlord is a Ram TRX for the end of days

Apocalpyse Manufacturing has unleashed the Warlord, a custom Ram TRX with six wheels and a whole lot of attitude. With the aim of creating “a 6×6 vehicle that could survive the end of times,” Apocalypse has set its sights on the Ram TRX after crafting sinister versions of the Jeep Wrangler.

As expected, the result is nothing short of dramatic. Mind you, we’ve all seen six-wheeled versions of the RAM TRX like the Hennessey Mammoth 6×6. But nothing is stopping tuners like Apocalypse Manufacturing from creating its very own doomsday truck.

The Warlord starts with a standard RAM TRX. Next, the truck gets a proprietary middle axle, sending power to two more wheels. Apocalypse has also fitted a bespoke 0.25-inch steel frame at the rear for added toughness and durability. Of course, no badass truck is complete without a set of 18-inch off-road wheels and 37-inch mud-terrain tires.

If you want a chunkier set of rubber, Apocalpyse will install 40-inch off-road tires in exchange for more cash. Other optional accessories include a thermal night vision camera and various LED lighting. Meanwhile, Warlord gets a standard full-size spare tire, tire carrier, and a bed bar.

Under the hood lies the same supercharged Hellcat V8 as a standard RAM TRX. It pumps out 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all six wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. With four wheels, RAM TRX is the quickest, fastest, and most potent mass-produced truck globally, said Ram, as a stock TRX accelerates from zero to 60 mph in only 4.5-seconds.

However, Apocalpyse has yet to reveal how quick the Warlord scoots from zero-to-sixty, but we assume it’ll be slower than stock given its heftier 6×6 drivetrain. But despite this, Warlord is a proper off-road vehicle with Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shock absorbers and a nitrogen reservoir to conquer inhospitable terrain.

On the inside, Apocalypse Warlord is no different from a stock TRX. It still has a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, a console-mounted floor shifter, a 7-inch digital instrument display, and an SRT flat-bottom and leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also has a 900W Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer to render your driving tunes in fantastic clarity.

As expected, a six-wheeled RAM TRX won’t come cheap. The Apocalpyse Warlord starts at $250,000, small money compared to the Hennessey Mammoth 6×6’s $500,000 base price. The best news? Warlord is available to order now.