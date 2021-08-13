The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner is for when regular luxury isn’t lavish enough

Bentley’s lavish sedan is getting a fitting range-topper, with the 2022 Flying Spur Mulliner promising to somehow nudge the sports sedan even higher in the luxury stakes. Answering the question of just what would take the place of the dearly-departed Bentley Mulsanne, the Mulliner version of the Flying Spur is hand-built and features exclusive, bespoke detailing inside and out.

Mulliner is Bentley’s customization and coachbuilding division: if you want a special paint job that matches your eyes, or leather finished in exactly the same hue as your favorite wallet or purse, it’s the team of artisans that will deliver that. For the Flying Spur Mulliner, it’s a commitment to taking the “regular” Flying Spur and crafting something even more unique from the sedan.

It’ll be offered with the three current drivetrains: the original W12 gas engine, the more sporting V8, and the latest V6 gas-electric hybrid. Outside there’ll be exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels – grey painted and polished – with self-leveling wheel caps that always remain upright, even as the wheels themselves turn.

The front will get a “Double Diamond” grille, and a chrome lower grille, plus bespoke Mulliner-branded wing vents and Satin Silver painted mirror caps. Jewel fuel and oil caps are included too, and of course the “Flying B” mascot rises out of the hood electronically when you start the engine, and glows.

Inside, there are illuminated Mulliner outer tread plates and matching mats. Mulliner will have eight custom-made, three-color combinations to choose between, with accent color piping and unique embroidery. Some will be more conservative, others brighter and more eye-catching, reflecting Bentley’s push into more youthful markets.

The Mulliner Driving Specification is, unsurprisingly, fitted as standard. That means Bentley’s clever three-dimensional leather molding on the doors, and “Diamond-in-Diamond” quilting for the seats. A diamond-milled technical finish on the center and rear consoles is standard too, as is a brushed silver Mulliner clock.

Mulliner graphics are exclusive to the special ‘Spur, and electrically-operated picnic tables for rear seat passengers. These self-level to avoid spills, and have a leather writing surface and a niche for your favorite fountain pen.

Even the key is special: leather-bound, and supplied in a Mulliner-branded, handcrafted presentation box, matching the three-color cabin that’s been selected.

The standard Flying Spur is, frankly, no shrinking violet, with some serious road presence – and serious speed to match. This Mulliner edition, however, adds a degree of even more rarified exclusivity, once the preserve of the Mulsanne, but without sacrificing on the latest tech and engine features that the current flagship enjoys. It’ll be shown off this week at the Monterey Car Week 2021.