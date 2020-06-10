The 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT looks pretty epic in Ford’s new Cyber Orange

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric crossover isn’t even on dealership forecourts yet, but that hasn’t stopped the automaker from announcing a new color for the EV. The bright new Cyber Orange will only be offered on the Mustang Mach-E GT, the most powerful version that Ford has confirmed so far.

It’s a metallic tri-coat, and takes the array of finishes for the Mustang Mach-E GT to eight. That includes the already announced Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver and Space White, plus another new finish, Dark Matter Gray, which is also joining the list.

If you’re taken by either it or the Cyber Orange, however, you’ve got a wait in store. While Ford is taking reservations for the Mustang Mach-E already, the GT version of the electric car won’t be among the very first out of the gate. While certain models and trims will be released later in 2020, production and deliveries of the Mach-E GT won’t start until late summer 2021.

Still, it may be worth the wait. It’ll come with the extended range battery, 98.8 kWh, which Ford is targeting 250 miles of range from. All-wheel drive will be standard on the GT, though the automaker hasn’t confirmed peak power numbers yet. Still, the target is 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds.

It’ll also get 20-inch cast aluminum wheels as standard, along while inside there’ll be seats with Miko inserts and copper metallic stitching, plus the B&O 10-speaker audio system. Ford expects it to start from $60,500, though that’s before any incentives or tax credits. Exactly how much in that pot will be left by the time the Mustang Mach-E GT arrives remains to be seen, mind.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Mustang-badged car in a distinctive hue of orange, of course. The first came all the way back in 1965, with the ill-named “Poppy Red”; orange then resurfaced through the 70s and 80s, but it wasn’t until the 2004 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra when a truly eye-searing shade was available. That “Competition Orange” returned a decade later, on the 2015 Mustang.

Fast forward to today, and “Twister Orange” is offered on the current Mustang. It’s not as gold as this new Mach-E GT finish, however.