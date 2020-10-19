The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS has a painful price tag for a super-luxe SUV

Mercedes-Maybach’s first SUV has found its price tag, and if you were worried that the excessively luxurious off-roader might be too obtainable so as to ruin its cachet, never fear. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will kick off at $160,050 (plus destination) when it arrives in US dealerships late this year.

That makes it about $28k more out of the gate than the AMG GLS 63 SUV, and cements the Maybach’s position at the top of Mercedes’ luxe tree. Under the hood there’s still a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, unlocking 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, while EQ Boost can contribute 21 hp and 184 lb-ft more for short blasts.

0-60 mph comes in 4.8 seconds as a result, not quite as quick as in the more powerful AMG version, but still hardly slow. Then again, AMG’s SUV isn’t carrying around quite as much glitz as the Maybach is.

Outside, there’s an exclusive grille with vertical chrome louvers, and an upright Mercedes-Benz star standing on the hood. Fully-retractable running boards are on the sides, in-between 22-inch multi-spoke light alloy wheels. The Maybach also gets extra chrome trim to make sure the whole thing is suitably bright and eye-catching.

Inside it’s even more lavish. The GLS’ hardly-confined cabin has been redesigned with a four seat configuration as standard, with two individual rear seats separated by a center armrest and optional folding tables. All four seats get heating, ventilation, and massage. If you really need room for another person, there’s a 5-seat configuration available.

Heated and cooled cupholders are included front and rear, along with wireless phone charging. There’s extended ambient lighting in the Nappa leather roof liner, and rear seat passengers get a 7-inch MBUX tablet for their own infotainment control. Quad-zone climate control, comfort headrests, and a new Air Balance fragrance – “the light and floral white osmanthus blossom, rounded off by gentle notes of leather and spicy tea,” the automaker explains – has been added.

There’s also a wooden parcel shelf, dual 12.3-inch MBUX dashboard displays, and the Burmester 3D audio system, together with adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping and a suite of active driver-assistance and safety tech. Options include two-tone paint on the outside and two-tone Nappa leather on the inside, along with design trim and 23-inch forged wheels. If you really want to go all-out, there’s an optional fridge paired with matching custom champagne flutes.

The standard air suspension will dip to allow easier entry and exit, and there’s a new drive mode that prioritizes minimal body roll for those in the rear. The E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL system uses a road-scanning camera to spot unruly asphalt and preemptively adjust the suspension, too, and the Maybach can even lean into corners for better handling.

As you might expect, $160,050 plus $1,050 destination is really just the kicking-off point for this super-luxurious SUV. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will arrive at US dealerships by the end of the year.