The 2021 LG OLED TVs are arriving: The prices and differences to know

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs are finally hitting shelves, including the evo G1 “Gallery” series announced at CES 2021 which promises to look more like a framed picture on your wall. Altogether there are a dozen models in LG’s 2021 OLED line-up, spanning 48-inches through to 83-inches, and with pricing kicking off at $1,299 as they go on sale this month and in early April.

2021 LG A1 Series

That’ll get you the 48-inch OLED48A1PUA, the entry-level model in LG’s 2021 A1 Series. It spans 48-inches to 77-inches across four models: the OLED55A1PUA is $1,599, the OLED65A1PUA is $2,199, and the biggest OLED77A1PUA is $3,199.

They run webOS 6.0, with onboard apps for things like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV, together with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. There’s also a new LG Magic Remote, with new shortcut keys for select content providers. webOS also gets a new UI and promises smarter content recommendations, too.

2021 LG C1 Series

Kicking it up a notch, the C1 Series will be offered in five sizes. The 48-inch OLED48C1PUB is $1,499, while the 55-inch OLED55C1PUB is $1,799 and the 65-inch OLED65C1PUB is $2,499. The 77-inch OLED77C1PUB is $3,799, and finally the 83-inch OLED83C1PUA – LG’s largest OLED set for 2021 – comes in at $5,999.

All have four HDMI 2.1 inputs, with support for 4K 120 content and eARC. They also use LG’s new Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processor, which promises smarter upscaling of video as well as better processing in general. AI Sound Pro turns regular audio into virtual 5.1.2 surround sound, and there’s Auto Volume Leveling to balance the output between channels and apps.

As with the A1 Series, there’s the new remote control and the updated webOS 6.0 software.

2021 LG G1 “Gallery” Series

Finally, there’s the flagship 2021 G1 “Gallery” Series. That’s available in three sizes: the 55-inch OLED55G1PUA for $2,199, the 65-inch OLED65G1PUA for $2,999, and the 77-inch OLED77G1PUA for $4,499.

All use LG’s OLED evo panel tech, for better brightness and detail. They also have a much smaller bezel, and mount closer to the wall for almost no gap, LG says; a Gallery Stand will be available for those who aren’t going the wall-mount route. They offer the same input option as the C1 Series, along with the same AI processor and sound technologies.

A Game Optimizer, meanwhile, promises to deliver the best combination of screen settings according to the sort of game being played. If you want to tweak the results, all of the relevant settings have been pulled together in a single panel. OLED Motion Pro is standard, the sets are NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible as well as supporting FreeSync Premium.