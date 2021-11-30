TechArt outfits a Porsche 911 Targa 4 police car for styling road safety

World-renowned Porsche tuning expert TechArt has unveiled its latest project car based on the 911 Targa 4. As you can see, it’s a police car, but you won’t see it flagging down motorists anytime soon. On the contrary, TechArt created this 911 police car for the 2022 Tune it! Safe! Campaign of the German Federal Ministry of Transport.

Working with partners like the German Association of Automotive Tuners and Hankook, TechArt aims to promote safe and responsible tuning with its latest creation. Of course, the blue, yellow, and white police livery stands out. But unlike other police cars, this Porsche 911 is wearing a subdued yet highly aerodynamic body kit.

The front spoiler, side skirts, rear spoiler, and wind diffuser are wind-tunnel tested to route the wind in utmost efficiency. It also gets bespoke TechArt lowering springs to lower the ride height by 1.57-inches. It wears black TechArt Formula V wheels wrapped in sticky Hankook high-performance rubber. No police car is complete without flashing lights, and TechArt obliges with police lights on the roof and a nifty pair of LEDs on 911’s carbon-fiber hood.

TechArt made no mention of engine mods, so we assume its police car has a stock 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine with 380 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque, sending power to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Given TechArt’s reputation in the tuning scene, we reckon this police car will have around 500 horsepower when all is said and done, enough to leave behind a stock 911 Targa 4S in a cloud of dust. Baddies, better watch out.

Meanwhile, the interior is resplendent in premium black leather with blue perforations mimicking a checkered flag, and you’ll find this in the steering wheel, seats, center console, and door armrests. You’ll also find a bright yellow marker on top of the steering wheel rim.

There are no plans of putting TechArt’s Porsche 911 Targa police car on active law enforcement duty, nor will it go on sale for the adoring masses. But if you like what you’re seeing, you can treat your Porsche 911 Targa 4 to a host of TechArt tuning and aero parts – except the police livery, of course. The car will be displayed at the Essen Motor Show in Germany from November 26 to December 5, 2021.

And remember, tune responsibly by insisting on genuine and original parts, whether OEM or aftermarket.