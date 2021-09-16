Star Wars Visions: When and where in the universe

Today we’re looking at the next release in the Star Wars universe from Disney+ called Star Wars Visions. This television show will be released in standalone installments, each created by different creative forces, each with its own angle. We’re looking at what details have been shared by the creators of this series so far, aiming to get a handle on where in the universe we’ll be watching – and when!

The episode called “T0-B1” takes place at some point after Palpatine issues Order 66, when Inquisitors still roam the galaxy. This likely takes place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, at a point where a droid (called T0-B1) can pretend to be a Jedi, only to meet with one aiming to hunt down and destroy all of their religion in the known universe.

It’s likely “The Duel” takes place before the events of The Phantom Menace. The plot of this episode includes a Sith Bandit Leader – which means we’re back before the Sith were thought to be extinct.

A similar situation is in play with the episode “Akakiri”, where we’re to understand a Dark Side character Masago is aiming to recruit others to her side. This likely takes place either well before The Phantom Menace, or far into the future, after the sequel trilogy.

The episode “The Twins” also has a Sith Lord, suggesting that we’re far back enough into the past that seeing a “Sith overlord” isn’t as unexpected as it is during our original movie trilogies.

The details in the episode “The Elder” don’t immediately point toward any specific timeframe in the known Star Wars universe. He has a lightsaber, but it’s unlike any lightsaber we’ve seen onscreen before – it’s more like a katana. Like what we know so far about Akakiri, this Elder episode could take place in the past or the future VS our known movie timeline – we’ll see!

These insights are done in response to the details shared by Disney, Lucasfilm, and Kristin Baver at StarWars.com. Take a peek at the trailer for the series below, and witness more teasers for the rest of the episodes, too!

Star Wars: Visions will start to broadcast on Disney+ on September 22, 2021. That’s less than a week after this article is set to publish! If anything was going to tide us over until it’s time to watch The Book of Boba Fett, it’s this!