Starlink Gets The Greenlight To Make Receiving Its Internet A Lot Easier

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SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink has come a long way from the time it was infamous for low download/upload speeds and spotty connectivity. Thanks to the ever-increasing number of Starlink satellites in orbit, SpaceX has been able to significantly improve the reliability of the service over the past several years. Today, Starlink is considered one of the most reliable ways to get internet access in rural areas, and in locations where wired broadband access has yet to make inroads.

In a move to further improve the overall reliability of Starlink, the company filed a request with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). SpaceX wanted the FCC to grant them approval to increase the limit for the lowest elevation angle that existing Starlink dishes could orient themselves in. Earlier in April, the FCC granted SpaceX the necessary regulatory approval to do precisely that, opening up the possibility of even more reliable Starlink internet service in the coming years.

Under the terms of the previous approvals granted to SpaceX, Starlink antennas could only receive signals if they were oriented up to a minimum of 25 degrees above the horizon. Under the new approval, Starlink dishes are allowed to point up to 10 degrees for satellites at altitudes below 248 miles. For satellites orbiting at higher altitudes (between 248 and 310 miles), the lowest approved angle is 20 degrees. There is also a provision in the approval document that would allow Starlink dishes to be mounted at a much lower angle of 5 degrees. This, however, is applicable only in high-latitude areas above 62°N and would serve consumers living in northern regions such as Alaska and Northern Canada.