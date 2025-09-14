Fully Encase Your iPhone 17 In Protection With ESR's New Accessory Lineup
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The launch of the new iPhone 17 marks a significant step into the next generation of smartphones, with many remarking that users should hold off on upgrading until after its release since it will be one of the company's biggest refreshes in years. However, those who are familiar with Apple know that the company's products aren't exactly cheap, so it's usually worthwhile for iPhone users to invest in a bit of protective hardware to help keep the phone safe.
This is where ESR comes in. ESR is a global tech brand that specializes in MagSafe tech. The company has been around since 2009 and is well known for making top-quality accessories that integrate seamlessly with your devices, so the phones themselves continue to look and feel natural while the accessories keep them safe and secure. ESR makes a wide range of products that include everything from stands to chargers, but most new iPhone buyers will likely be most interested in its cases and screen protectors.
Luckily, ESR is launching a new line of products that are designed specifically to fit Apple's new lineup of iPhone 17s and other official products. This new collection includes phone cases and screen protectors in addition to several other devices that promise this same level of seamless compatibility with Apple's products. Those who are considering getting the new iPhone 17 will definitely want to take a look at what ESR has in store for ultimate protection all around.
ESR cases
ESR is launching three new Stash Stand Cases for the iPhone 17 models: The ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case, the ESR Classic Hybris Magnetic Case, and the ESR Cloud Soft Magnetic Case. Each of these offers MagSafe functionality as well as several unique features and design elements that are made to bring out the best experience with the iPhone 17. The Cyber Tough is built to provide the most protection, with PC backing, a flexible TPE soft shell, and an inner Poron® foam lining for shock absorption. The Classic Hybrid is a clear plastic case with a slim profile (just 1.5 millimeters thin) that provides protection and a flat back that offers a bare-hand feeling. Finally, the Cloud Soft has a microfiber lining over polycarbonate, silicone, and a dust-repellent micro-coating.
To provide all-around protection, these cases have two layers for the smartphone's camera: a full coverage bar and an impact-resistant zinc-alloy camera guard that sits 2.4 millimeters above the camera itself. There is also a built-in camera control cover with four layers to fully protect the most vulnerable area of your phone.
The cases themselves are SGS-certified, and two of them exceed MIL-STD-810G military-grade environmental engineering standards three times over, while the ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case actually exceeds these conditions seven times over. That means that the Cyber Tough can protect a phone that has been dropped a distance of up to 23 feet. Raised edge protection helps to protect the screen, and Air Guard corners further enhance drop protection. All of these features together provide all-around protection for your phone.
Additionally, all three of these cases come with a stash stand built into the back. This is actually the same zinc-alloy guard that protects the camera when it's closed, but it can also be opened and used as a horizontal or vertical stand with a 15 degree to 69 degree range of adjustment. It's also designed to never get in the way of MagSafe functionality or inhibit charging efficiency.
ESR screen protectors
Even the best case isn't a foolproof protection against your screen breaking, though. Those who want to keep their new iPhone 17's display clear and scratch-free might also want to invest in a good screen protector. ESR has three variations available for the new Apple device: the ESR UltraFit Armorite Pro Screen Protector, the ESR UltraFit Armorite Screen Protector, and the ESR UltraFit Classic Screen Protector.
All three of these screen protectors are SGS-certified for impact resistance, just like the cases. In tests that involve dropping a 64-gram steel ball onto the screen, the Armorite Pro offers the most protection at 10 times the impact resistance of generic screen protectors. The Armorite version provides seven times the impact absorption of competitors and the Classic provides two times the impact absorption.
The Armorite Pro and Armorite versions also offer a next-generation anti-reflective coating that promises to cut reflections by half, keeping the glare and haze off your screen while actually boosting the light transmission of the phone itself.
And the Armorite Pro version specifically is composed of Accessory Glass by Corning. This is the same glass that is supplied to Apple and Samsung. When used as a premium screen protector, it offers double the scratch resistance as a standard protector and reduces scratch visibility by up to 25%. That way you can keep scrolling unobstructed even if your phone should accidentally scrape against your keys in your pocket.
These screens also all come with ESR's UltraFit tray, which allows users to effortlessly install the protectors in two simple steps for a perfect, dust and bubble-free fit with minimal effort and margin for error on the part of the user.
ESR AirPod Pro3 cases and other accessories
While ESR's cases and screen protectors are likely to be the first choices for anyone getting an iPhone 17, the company also makes several other accessories that might be appealing to Apple fans. First among these is the company's AirPods Pro3 cases: The ESR Cyber FlickLock Magnetic Case and the ESR Orbit Hybrid Magnetic Case. These take the same all-around protection approach that we've seen in the phone cases and screen protectors and uses it to keep your AirPods safe and secure as well.
The Cyber FlinkLock provides superior protection – perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. It's constructed using strong magnets in the lid that offer 750 grams of holding force, and its built-in latch is also designed to prevent the case from unintentionally opening. It's MagSafe ready and features shock absorbing polymer and Air Guard corners for drop protection.
The Orbit Hybrid is also built strong but with an added emphasis complementing your personal look via a stylis design and a multiple of vibrant colors. The Orbit has a magnetic lid with 1,100 grams of holding force. It does not include a lock, but strong magnets in the back of the case make it easy to use with MagSafe Chargers. It also features Hybrid Drop Protection that combines absorbing Polymer and tough polycarbonate.
Those who are interested in seeing what else ESR has to offer might also consider checking out the company's CryoBoost 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging station or its ESR's Geo Magnetic Wallet Stand. A new OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger will launch in September 2025, and the new CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging station will debut in October 2025. No matter what products you choose, ESR's lineup is sure to provide ultimate protection all around for your iPhone 17.