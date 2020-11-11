Sony PS5 stock will be a nightmare – no in-store sales by design

Sony made it clear that they would not be allowing in-store sales (physical store sales) for the PS5 on launch day. Now that Walmart announced that they’ll have stock – and Target too – things are getting complicated. If you’re looking for a PlayStation 5, what should you do?

Per the announcement from Sony, “No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day” – that’s November 12 or 19, depending on region. Sony specifically called out people who expect to wait at the door, demanding a console: “please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase.”

You will eventually be able to purchase a PlayStation 5 at your local physical store, but it won’t be like it was in the past. The PlayStation 5 listing with Target says specifically: Only available with contactless Drive Up or Order Pickup. Target also noted that “quantities are limited, order online right away.”

Walmart revealed that they’d be staggering the online release of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. They’ve announce that the consoles will be “online at 12PM, 3PM, 6PM, 9PM ET.” Pacific times are 9AM, noon, 3PM, and 6PM.

You’ll also want to check out NewEgg’s page, where the console’s release will not be staggered – as far as they’ve said so far. If you’re looking for the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at NewEgg, tap in at 12PM EST (noon). That’s 11AM central time, 9AM pacific time. If you’re going to NewEgg, chances are you’re going to end up buying a bundle (with more than one controller and Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition.)

UPDATE: There’ll be a “very limited number” of PlayStation 5 console bundles available for sale with GameStop online tonight (the 11th). That’s as specific as they’ve gotten so far. It’s important to note that this does NOT include physical store availability. You will not benefit from camping out in front of your local GameStop – now more than ever.