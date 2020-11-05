Don’t expect to find a PlayStation 5 in store on launch day

It isn’t exactly controversial to say that the PlayStation 5 pre-order situation has been a frustrating mess. There are a lot of folks who haven’t been able to pre-order a PlayStation 5 and are now hoping that they’ll be able to pick one up on launch day. Today Sony shared an update on PS5 availability on launch day, and if you were planning to go store hopping in search of a console, you’ll want to change your plans.

That’s because Sony has revealed there won’t be any in-store PlayStation 5 sales on launch day. Things aren’t as dire as that announcement may seem at first blush, however. This is not a matter of stock shortages, but rather this decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It appears to apply to all launch regions for the PlayStation 5 as well, not just here in the US.

“No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” Sony said in a post to the PlayStation Blog today. Instead, launch day stock will be available online through Sony’s retail partners.

The only exceptions are those that have already pre-ordered a console and have scheduled an appointment to pick it up in-person on launch day. “Gamers who have pre-ordered for pick-up at their local retailer should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols,” Sony continued. “Please confirm the details with your local retailer.”

Sony’s decision here makes a lot of sense, but it could be a controversial one among some gamers for the simple fact that moving launch day sales online makes it easier for bots and scalpers to snatch up available stock in large quantities. We’ll see what happens on November 12th, but if you’re looking to get a launch day PlayStation 5, get ready to act quickly.