Sony Mobility revealed with conceptual EV Vision-S SUV

Japanese electronics giant Sony has made a few important announcements at 2022 CES. In its keynote presentation earlier today, Sony has unveiled a new concept SUV called the Vision-S 02. In a world where crossovers and SUVs are outselling conventional sedans two to one, we didn’t find it surprising that Sony has a follow-up to its Vision-S 01 sedan that we first saw at CES 2020.

What we did find surprising was the launch of Sony Mobility, the company’s all-new electric car division, with both the Vision-S sedan and Vision-S SUV as its first working prototypes. Sony Mobility is officially launching this spring. The new electric automaker plans to work with other automakers to incorporate its numerous advances in mobility while working on its own prototype EVs.

In addition, Sony has gained a headstart to Apple and the Cupertino-based tech company’s much-awaited Apple Car. According to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, the imminent launch of Sony Mobility is a “bold step into the future,” and the company is relentlessly exploring the commercial launch of Sony-branded electric vehicles. Kenichiro adds that Sony’s EV division is proof of “how a creative entertainment company” can redefine the concept of mobility.

When Sony’s first-ever Vision-S 01 sedan debuted two years ago, the company didn’t mince words when talking about its proprietary sensors and remote operation technology. Sony claims its Vision-S prototypes have high-sensitivity, high-resolution, wide dynamic range CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) image and LiDAR sensors that “accurately sense three-dimensional space.”

Moreover, Sony’s Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors support gesture and voice commands while offering monitoring functions for drivers and passengers. Meanwhile, owners can synchronize vehicle settings, user settings, and security features to the cloud via 5G communication, enabling over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Lest you forget that Sony is a “creative entertainment company,” we expect the Vision-S EVs to come standard with top-of-the-line audio systems. The seats will have built-in speakers to simulate a three-dimensional sound with the help of 360 Reality Audio streaming services. Sony adds Vision-S will come with “Bravia Core for Vision-S” services that allow shared or individual video playback on the massive front screen and rear entertainment displays.

Sony is currently undergoing verification tests in Europe for its Level 2+ ADAS sensors and communication technologies. The company further adds that Sony Mobility Inc. is also getting its feet wet in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to “help realize a world where everyone can live in harmony with robots on a daily basis.”