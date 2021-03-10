Sony IMX789 promo details OnePlus 9 Hassleblad camera power

At least one version of the OnePlus 9, likely the OnePlus 9 Pro, will feature the sensor just detailed by Sony this week. The OnePlus 9 Pro will use a customized Sony IMX789 image sensor. The OnePlus 9 series will be the first in a line of smartphones made with guidance from both OnePlus and Hassleblad. Hassleblad stands behind the power of the camera array on the back of the OnePlus device to such a degree that they’ve co-branded the smartphone.

Below you’ll see the Sony IMX789 sensor video released by Sony this week. This sensor is shown to roll with 16:11 aspect ratio photos as well as 16:9 aspect ratio video. The system is shown working with Sony’s Digital Overlap HDR, aka DOL-HDR, which captures multiple exposures simultaneously – making the whole end-product far more likely to appear sharp and true-to-life.

One part of the Hassleblad tech integrated with this device is what OnePlus refered to as Natural Color Calibration. OnePlus also suggested that a new “Hassleblad Pro Mode” would be included with the standard OnePlus camera app, and that it’d allow users to adjust such “pro” elements as ISO, exposure time, white balance, and focus. It was also suggested that the OnePlus 9 would support 12-bit RAW format photos and 140-degree wide-angle photos, too.

SEE TOO: OnePlus teams up with Hassleblad

OF NOTE: Another iteration of the Sony IMX766 sensor appears in the OPPO Reno5 Pro+ (and the 5G version of said phone). This device works with the 1/1.56″ sensor to capture 8192 x 6144, 50MP photos with 1.0 μm pixels.

If you’re reading this article before the launch of the OnePlus 9 series, you’ll want to pay attention on March 23, 2021 to a special event held by OnePlus. It is at this event that OnePlus announced they’d be showing the OnePlus 9 line and the first bits of the multi-year partnership between OnePlus and Hassleblad. This event was announced to take place starting at 7:30 PM IST – that’s also 2PM GMT, or 10AM EDT.