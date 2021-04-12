Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65-inch OLED TV gets price and release details

Another of Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA TVs has arrived, packing the company’s latest Cognitive Processor XR for AI-powered image processing and upscaling, along with a 65-inch OLED panel. Announced at CES 2021 back in January, the Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 4K HDR OLED TV may not be the company’s biggest model in its line-up this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less appealing.

Indeed, 65-inches of OLED 4K panel aren’t to be sniffed at. Sony’s new XR processor promises to treat image crunching much in the same way that the human brain does, splitting the picture up into multiple sections and then figuring out where the focal point is. That takes into account factors like color, contrast, and detail, so that it’s the most important part of the content that gets emphasized.

We saw the same thing promised on the Sony X90J Series, pricing and availability for which were confirmed earlier this month. Where those sets used LED panels, however, the A80J taps the deeper blacks of OLED, along with Dolby Vision HDR. Ambient Optimization promises to adjust the picture settings according to the conditions in the room.

As with Sony’s other models, there’s Google TV integrated, while the HDMI 2.1 connectivity – supporting 4K/120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and e-ARC – is joined by Apple AirPlay 2 for wireless streaming. There’s native Google Assistant and Works With Alexa support for voice control, and Apple HomeKit integration.

On the audio side, Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ basically turns the screen itself into the speaker. Of course you can also hook up external speakers, and the A80J supports Dolby Atmos as well as DTS audio in the IMAX Enhanced mode.

Along with four HDMI ports there’s an ethernet connection, RF input, composite, RS-232C, WiFi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 4.2. You also get two USB ports and a digital audio output, and a three-way stand which can be adjusted to fit narrower spaces as well as to accommodate a soundbar.

Eventually, Sony will offer 55-inch and 77-inch versions of the A80J series. Initially though, there’ll be the BRAVIA XR A80J which is up for preorder now. It’s priced at $2,798, and is expected to begin shipping from April 19.

