Sony’s Bravia X90J 2021 LED TV arrives with promise of human-like processing

Sony has launched its new 2021 Bravia TV range, confirming pricing and adding the Cognitive Processor XR to its LED sets for the first time. Previously exclusive to the company’s OLED models, the new AI processor promises to be more nuanced with how it delivers things like upscaling and video enhancement.

The full range of 2021 Sony LED models was announced back at CES 2021 in January, with a five-strong line-up. At the flagship end will eventually be the Sony Master Series Z9J 8K LED TV, in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes, though there are more affordable models in the 2021 range too, and which are now starting to arrive at retail.

That’s kicking off with the Sony X90J Series. It comes in three sizes initially: 50-inch for $1,298, 55-inch for $1,498, and 65-inch for $1,798. Eventually there’ll be a 75-inch version too, with pricing to be confirmed closer to preorders opening.

According to Sony, unlike traditional image processing, the Cognitive Processor XR mimics more closely how humans pay attention to what’s on-screen. By splitting the picture into multiple zones, it can then use its algorithms to figure out where the focal point is, cross-analyzing across factors like color, contrast, and detail. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxGsLpbGbfg

The end result is a more thoughtful set of tweaks, Sony says, and it’ll also do the same thing for audio to make sure processing there matches the mood of what’s on-screen. Regular sound will be upconverted to 3D surround sound, too.

Meanwhile there’s XR Motion Clarity and 2K to 4K video upscaling, plus four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120fps support with Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and eARC. A built-in light sensor allows Ambient Optimization to further adjust the picture and sound depending on the room conditions.

The X90J runs Google TV and there’s Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, plus Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. You can also control the sets via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Preorders for the first three sizes are open now, and Sony also has other models in its 2021 Bravia line-up coming later in the year. Deliveries will begin from April 12, Sony says, in both the US and Europe.

