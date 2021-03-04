Sonos Roam leaked with likely April release

The next major Sonos speaker (Sonos Roam) was revealed in a leak this week and a price likely set at around $169 USD. This speaker appears to be next in a line of Sonos speakers that expand beyond the confines of the home, complete with Bluetooth for wireless audio out in the wild. This device will likely be ready for release by the end of April 2021.

Per information shared with The Verge, Sonos will likely reveal the Sonos Roam on March 9, 2021, and release the device on April 20, 2021. This device will likely be relatively similar to the Sonos Move, a device released back in September of 2019.

Take a peek at our Sonos Move Review to learn more about what that speaker brought to the table. That speaker wasn’t nearly as tiny as the Sonos Roam, and not quite so obviously meant to be carried from place to place. The Sonos Roam will be “fully waterproof” and will reportedly have a battery that’ll last around 10 hours on a full charge.

The Sonos Roam will work with USB-C and will come with its own USB-C cord for charging. Charging will also be available with a wireless charging dock that users will be able to purchase separate from the speaker.

Pricing on the Sonos Roam is tipped at $169 USD for the speaker (with a USB-C cord for charging). You’ll be able to purchase the wireless charging dock for approximately $49 – sold separately. The Sonos Roam will likely be made available in at least two colors – black or white… or off-white, however you see it.