Shiny Pokemon GO leak shows September Community Day Oshawott

If you’re waiting for the next September Community Day for Pokemon GO, you’re in luck. Today Niantic revealed the Oshawott Community Day with an exclusive move for the final evolution of the Pokemon Samurott. Oshawott evolves into Dewott, and Dewott evolves into Samurott which, during the event, will have the exclusive move Hydro Cannon!

You’ll also find that Samurott will have its own legacy signature attack Razor Shell if tapped with a Charged TM both during and after the event! This pokemon will be a strong contender for your new favorite Water Type Pokemon, of that you can be sure.

UPDATE: The next Community Day for Pokemon GO will be September 19, 2021. It’ll take place during the day, starting at 11AM and lasting all the way until 5PM local time. This event takes place on a Sunday! You’ll find Oshawott appearing all over the place, but especially near Pokestops equipped with Rainy Lure Modules.

There’ll be a Special Research story for Oshawott Community Day that users will be able to purchase for approximately $1 in-game. As noted in the Scalchops to Seamitars leak earlier today, this will be “A ticket to access Special Research on September 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.”

There’ll also be an event box available during the event (as suggests the name) that’ll be a one-time purchase for 1280 Pokecoins. This box will include 50x Ultra Balls, 5x Lucky Eggs, 5x Rainy Lure Modules, and one Elite Fast TM.

And yes, Oshawott will potentially be a SHINY Oshawott. This is one of those times when the Shiny spawn rate for the Pokemon will be significantly greater than normal, so get tapping! Also drop in on our September Shiny list and analysis to see all the Pokemon that’ll be available as Shiny spawns during the month of September – there are a BUNCH.