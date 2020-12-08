Shiny Pokemon GO Kanto Tour – Green ticket or Red?

The Pokemon GO Tour Kanto Region event is soon approaching, and you’ve got a choice to make. Much like the original Pokemon games for GameBoy, there’ll be colors associated with certain Pokemon. In this new event, Shiny Pokemon will appear according to the ticket you’ve purchased, be it a Red Version ticket or a Green Version ticket.

Non-ticket holders will have the opportunity to encounter all 150 Pokemon from the Kanto region during this event. That’s every Pokemon from Bulbasaur to Mewtwo, in some way or another. Most will be available to find in the wild, while some will appear in Raid battles.

This event will allow all users to complete Special Event-themed Timed Research tasks – also available to ticket holders. Non-ticket holders and tickeet holders alike will also have their Trade Range increased to 40 km so you can trade all your Pokemon to your friend across town.

If you purchase one of two possible $12 tickets, you’ll have additional features during this event. You’ll have access to all 150 original Pokemon (from Kanto) during this event regardless of which ticket you buy, or whether or not you buy a ticket.

Incense Attractions

Both versions will be able to see all 150 Pokemon, but there’ll be better chances of these Pokemon appearing for Red or Green with Incense during the event.

Pokemon especially attracted to Incense if you have a Red Ticket are as follows: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz.

If you’ve got a Green Ticket, you’ll find the following Pokemon more likely to show up: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir.

Shiny Pokemon Red/Green

For the first time ever, all 150 original Pokemon will be available as Shiny Pokemon. During this event, if you have a Red Ticket, you’ll have increased chances of finding the following Shiny Pokemon:

NOTE: Shiny Mew is coming too!

Both Red and Green tickets:

• Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle

• Pidgey, Pikachu

• Sandshrew

• Eevee

• Dratini

Red on the left, Green on the right:

• Nidoran ♀ / Nidoran ♂

• Oddish / Bellsprout

• Diglett / Geodude

• Mankey / Meowth

• Growlithe Vulpix

• Ponyta / Koffing

• Shellder / Psyduck

• Drowzee / Exeggcute

• Krabby / Horsea

• Hitmonlee / Hitmonchan

• Lickitung / Tangela

• Scyther / Pinsir

• Electabuzz / Magmar

• Kabuto / Omanyte

Look like a fairly even mix? You’ll likely want to team up with a friend or family member and buy both versions of the event if you’re all about finding the entirety of Kanto in Shiny Pokemon form.

Event Date and Price

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto will take place on February 20, 2021. On that date, this special Pokemon event will take place from 9AM to 9PM, local time. That means wherever you are, your time zone will dictate the start and finish of this event. Stick around as we learn more!