Shiny Pokemon GO Halloween weekend and how to win

If you’re out there this weekend playing Pokemon GO on Halloween, you’re going to have a spooky time. Starting on October 31, 2020 at 11AM local time, you’ll start to see none other than the most evil fire-wielding Pokemon on earth: Shiny Alolan Marowak! Of course you’ll need to defeat said Marowak in battle as a Raid boss – but that’s easy, right?

Halloween Day will play host to an event from 11AM to 5PM local time, around the world. This event is the ALolan Marowak Raid Day, and it’s home to not only Alolan Marowak and Shiny Alolan Marowak, but an exclusive move not available any other time.

If you catch an Alolan Marowak in a Raid battle during this event, you SHOULD find that it’s equipped with the move Shadow Bone! Shadow Bone is a “Legacy Move.” This means you might have a very old Marowak with Shadow Bone, but finding a NEW Marowak with said move is nearly impossible – save an event like this.

The best counters against Alolan Marowak are those that deliver a beat-down to Fire and Ghost types. Counters you’ll want to consider are Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water types.

Best Counters VS Alolan Marowak raid boss:

• Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

• Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer

• Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

• Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

• Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

• Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

At the same time we’ve still got a Halloween Event 2020 going on – that started October 23 and it’ll last until Tuesday, November 3. The end-time on that event will be 7PM CDT. In the wild you’ll find a fancy costume Pikachu, Alolan Grimer, Duskull, Cubone, Murkrow, Misdreavus, Sableye, Sableye with a fancy costume, Shimecho, Drifloon, Stunky, Golett, Litwick, and Yanmask.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for Shiny Sableye and Shiny Spiritomb, too!