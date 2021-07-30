Shiny Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day: Are you ready for these?

Today we’re taking a peek at Eevee Community Day in Pokemon GO, complete with an early peek at code that’ll go live on the first big day. Eevee Community Day in Pokemon GO is your next best bet for finding a Shiny Eevee and whichever Eevee evolution Pokemon you’ve not yet collected. The latest update to this event (before it happens) has to do with the ticket you can attain for the event to make the event more valuable to you on August 14.

The latest update to the text for the ticket reads as follows: “A ticket to access the What You Choose to Be Special Research on August 14 and 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time each day, wherever you are. Details can be found in the in-game News.” This ticket will be available before the start of the event in the in-game shop in Pokemon GO.

The resouce text for the ticket also include a change for the key quest title in this most recent update to the game file for Pokemon GO. The Eevee Community Day ticket used to be called “Who You Choose to Be Ticket” and is now called “What You Choose To Be Ticket.” The quest used to be “Who You Choose to Be” and is now called “What You Choose to Be.”

During the event, you’ll find a photobomb opportunity that’ll work five times. Each of the first five times you take a snapshot with your in-game camera, you’ll find an Eevee appear in the shot. After the shot is taken, you’ll find an Eevee spawn near your current location.

If you’re here just looking for the name trick names for Eevee evolving into any of the 8 potential Eevee evolutions, take a peek at the full Eevee evolution names list. That’ll work for Vaporeon, Umbreon, Jolteon, Flareon, Sylveon, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Espeon.

Whether or not you buy the special ticket for this event, you’ll find a variety of bonuses and perks for the event on both days it’ll take place. There’ll be Eevee Community Day action on Saturday the 14th of August, 2021 and Sunday the 15th of August, 2021.