Shiny Darkrai Raid counters for Pokemon GO, and a Sludge Bomb!

Today we’re battling Darkrai in Pokemon GO during this monster’s Raid Hour, starting at 6PM local time. If you have the opportunity to drop in on a Darkrai raid, you’re going to want to know which Pokemon to take along to do your best in battle. And yes, there is a Shiny Darkrai in the game right now – if you win, you could potentially encounter a Shiny Darkrai.

Shiny Darkrai is no longer dark gray or black with a red collar and blue/green eyes. Instead, Shiny Darkrai is purple, with a pink collar, and eyes with a far more standard forest green color! Both versions have the same white “hair” piece.

If caught, this Darkrai has a move that has not been available on this Pokemon in Pokemon GO at any point before now. This move is Sludge Bomb! If you wish to attain this monster, you’ll likely need to bring along approximately 2-4 other trainers.

If you’re facing Darkrai, you’ll be fighting against largely Dark-type moves. Both potential Fast Moves used by Darkrai are Dark-type: Snarl and Feint Attack. Charged Moves include Focus Blast (Fighting), Shadow Ball (Ghost), and Dark Pulse (Dark). We took a look at these moves a bit back in our Darkrai Halloween guide last week!

The best Darkrai counters you can have at this time are mostly Fighting-type Pokemon. They include Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch, Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch, and Hariyama with – you guessed it – Counter and Dynamic Punch.

You could also bring along Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere, or a gigantic Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam. If you get particularly frustrated and want to bring the big heat, bring your Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor (or whatever big Bug-type moves it has handy).

Darkrai is weak to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves. This Pokemon is particularly difficult to beat when boosted by Foggy weather, and you’ll find a massive number of Darkrai Raid Battles all at once every Wednesday of the month of October at 6PM local time!

Darkrai will remain in raid battles all the way until November 5, 2021 at 10AM local time. At that time, he’ll leave again for a while, and we do not know when he’ll return!