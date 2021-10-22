Shiny Darkrai counters in Pokemon GO Halloween 2021

Darkrai counters in Pokemon GO for Raid Boss Battles are here! It’s time to get going on the second part of Halloween in Pokemon GO, and the big boss – non-Mega – is Darkrai! To take this monster on, winning style, you’ll need plenty of Fighting-type, Fairy-type, or Bug-type Pokemon. You’ll also be happy to know that Shiny Darkrai IS in the game, and your potential for finding a Shiny Darkrai is not altogether terrible!

Darkrai counters and weaknesses

Darkrai is a Dark-type Pokemon, weak against Bug-type, Fairy-type, and Fighting-type Pokemon. You’ll want to ramp up your efforts with the Fighting-type Pokemon most of all – especially since you’ll likely have the most access to the Pokemon that are – incidentally – best to use!

This includes Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere, Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch, and Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. You know what? Pretty much any Pokemon you have with both Counter and Dynamic Punch is going to be a winner against Darkrai. That also includes our big hero Hariyama!

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam works here – also Zacian or Zacian Hero with Metal Clar or Quick Attack alongside Play Rough. You could also use Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch, Heracross with Counter and Megahorn, or Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Drop in Sirfetch’d with Counter and Close Combat or the almost identical in power Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam. Blaziken is always a good choice, this time with Counter and Focus Blast. Emboar works with Low Kick and Focus Blast, and Uraring works with Counter and Play Rough.

You could also use your recently acquired Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor – blasting forth! If you’re including Shadow and Mega Pokemon, make sure you’re rolling with a Shadow Machamp, Shadow Gardevoir, or Shadow Pinsir! Always use Bug Bite and X-Scissor if you’re using a Bug, unless is Shadow Scizor who does well with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor.

Mega Beedrill and Mega Lopunny are monstrously powerful against Darkrai, so long as they have Bug Bite and X-Scissor (Beedrill) or Low Kick and Focus Blast (Lopunny.)

Darkrai moves

Darkrai always has a Dark Type fast move, including either Snarl or Feint Attack. The Charge Moves Darkrai can roll with include Dark Pulse (Dark), Shadow Ball (Ghost), or Focus Blast (Fighting). This Halloween, Darkrai can also appear with SLUDGE BOMB! This is a Poison Type move, and it sits right between Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse for damage per second.

UPDATE: To be clear, if you CATCH Darkrai during this Halloween event, it’ll know Sludge Bomb. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be able to use Sludge Bomb during its fight as a raid boss.

All Halloween Raid Bosses

Other Pokemon GO Raid Bosses right now in Pokemon GO include Murkrow, Yanmask, Galarian Yanmask, Phantump, and Pumpkaboo – those are all Tier 1. Murkrow and Yanmask (normal) can be Shiny. Tier 3 Raid Bosses include Fancy Drifblim and Alolan Marowak, which can be shiny, as well as Lampent and Banette.

The Tier 5 boss right now is Darkrai, who CAN be Shiny, and the Mega Pokemon Raid Boss is Mega Absol! Mega Absol can be Shiny, too! Take a peek at the timeline of links below for more information on Pokemon GO Halloween 2021 – it’s the best time of the year!