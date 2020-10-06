Samsung phone update One UI 3.0 Android 11 public Beta released

Today Samsung released their next major update for the Galaxy phone ecosystem. This update is a public beta, which means it’s good enough for testing by those that opt-in, but not quite perfected for the entire live line of devices. Today you’ll find the Samsung One UI 3.0 Android 11 beta available for download so long as you’re a part of the One UI public beta program.

UPDATE: The first of the devices that’ll get this update this week is live! That is the South Korean version of the Samsung Galaxy S20. If you live elsewhere, this is still good news as it signs the ready notice for this device around the world.

If you’re taking a peek at this post waiting for One UI 3.0 in the United States, Poland, Germany, China, India, or the United Kingdom, you’ll have your update very soon. This update should deliver the One UI 3.0 public beta and Android 11 to all Galaxy S and Note devices in the most recent generation in the next few weeks.

AS Samsung suggested in the most recent release on Public Beta software, “After signing up for the beta program, you can install the beta version software through the software update menu (Settings) Software Update) Download and Install). Beta software distribution can be expanded sequentially, and user-specific delays may occur.”

It’s also possible that the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 20 family will get this update by the end of the year. If you have the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, you’ll more than likely get this update before the rest of the top-tier smartphones released by Samsung over the past year.

Per the SamMobile note today from Samsung itself, the new Galaxy UX (user experience) and Android 11 software build will be send to some users as early as today. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra with STK, KT, or LGU+ coverage, you’ll be up first.