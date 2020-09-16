Galaxy S20 Android 11 update beta revealed (One UI 3 Beta)

Today the Samsung Galaxy S20 was shown with ONE UI 3.0 (Beta) working with Android 11. This is the latest edition of the Google mobile software package made real on the Samsung Galaxy S20 courtesy of a closed beta program. At the moment the vast majority of the world is not able to get this software, but it’ll be delivered in a software update in the near future – if all goes according to plan.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is part of a closed developer beta program for the latest version of Android with Samsuing’s modifications on top. This is similar to the programs available for other big name smartphone companies like Apple, and companies that are very good at media hype, like OnePlus.

One UI 3 beta pic.twitter.com/uLJ1Km0ys0 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) September 15, 2020

Samsung’s closed beta software was delivered to the lucky few, like Mishaal Rahman at XDA Developers, this week. This system is active with the right set of prerequisites, one of which being an active connection with the Samsung developer program. The official changelog delivered with this update has as much to do with Samsung-specific apps as it does to do with the operating system.

Always On Display widgets were given a bump – improvements to stability and functionality. There’s a new Dynamic Lock screen upgrade with more categories and the ability to select more than one at a time. Lock Screen widgets were also “improved” in some unspecified way – we must assume stability is the main deal here.

As many have asked. Here is the animations from OneUI 3 pre beta 1 pic.twitter.com/IVzXD6r1se — Rydah | Samsung Daddy (@SamsungRydah) September 15, 2020

Home Screen functionality is improved in a couple of key ways, one of which is the ability to double-tap an empty area of the Home Screen to turn off the device’s display. This feature will be available in Settings – Advanced Features – Motions and Gestures. You’ll also be able to touch and hold an app to add an associated widget.

The biggest update for Samsung DEX is the new ability to connect to supported TVs wirelessly. Within DEX, this update allows new touchpad multi-gestures that allow the changing of screen zoom and font size “more easily” than before.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 upgrade to Android 11 update notes suggest that you’ll be able to “revert edited pictures back to their original versions.” That’s specifically in Photo Editor – not in every different app that’d allow editing.

The standard camera was also given “improved stabilization when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels.” Users will also find “improved auto focus and auto exposure functionality and usability.”

Oh yeah, here's the secret sauce for anyone else that wants to try joining the One UI 3.0 closed beta. Get it while it's hot! https://t.co/0KtZRith8K — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 15, 2020

Above you’ll see how one might jump in on this Beta if one were willing to try a few links and enter a few codes. Note that this is BETA software, so there’s no guarantee it won’t drop and mess with all your precious data.