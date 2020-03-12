Samsung One UI 2.1 update devices: Note 9, Galaxy S9, more

Today we’re taking a peek at the devices that’ll get the latest update to Samsung’s biggest mobile release in the software world: One UI. The latest is Samsung’s One UI 2.1, a software update that today was revealed to be coming to the Samsung Galaxy S9, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, and Note 10 (and associated devices). That means the Plus devices, mainly.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 series will likely get Samsung Quick Share with this update – in a more advanced form than previously previewed. This update will also likely bring more extended access to Screen Zoom, per SamMobile.

In February of 2020, a Samsung representative was asked about the One UI 2.1 update for Samsung Galaxy S10e devices. Per that representative, “SamsungZell,” the following is true: “Once available, updates are released to Carriers and thereafter, it is at the Carriers discretion to release the update to customers. Since updates are released by Carriers in waves, we’re unable to determine when your device will receive an update.”

That request was made with regard to a Verizon version of the Samsung Galaxy S10e. Historically, Verizon devices aren’t the first to get updates such as this. Generally they’re not the last, either – but it’s expected that unlocked devices will get the update in advance of carrier editions.

Above you’ll see Samsung’s public introduction to One UI 2.0. That’s just slightly less advanced than the 2.1 update, which brings a few features previously exclusive to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip.

Today’s update appears courtesy of a Samsung community moderator in the official Samsung Korea community portal. This information suggests that the One UI 2.1 update will be coming to the Samsung devices listed above inside 2020. One would hope that this update would appear sooner rather than later – but given the unpredictability of this week thus far, we can’t be entirely sure.

For a more extended look at Samsung One UI 2.1, take a peek at our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review. It’s a whole lot of smartphone to handle – but you should get a decent idea of which features will stick to that newest device line, and which will likely make their way back to the Galaxy S9, Note 9, S10, and Note 10 lineup.