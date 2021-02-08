Samsung Neo QLED 8K 2021 TV pricing revealed: 65″ to 85″ on offer

Samsung has confirmed pricing for its 2021 TV range, including the flagship Samsung Neo QLED 8K models it announced at CES 2021 last month. Offering screen sizes from 65- to 85-inches, the Neo QLED 8K range is also accompanied by the more affordable Neo QLED 4K sets, which include a slightly smaller option for those with more compact media rooms.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV (2021) Pricing

Headlining the Neo QLED 8K range is the QN900A series. That’s available in 65-inches, 75-inches, and 85-inches, all relying on Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology Pro display system. It pairs Quantum Mini LEDs with a more precise backlight dimming system, Samsung says.

It’s powered by the Neo Quantum Processor 8K, which claims to use scene-by-scene AI optimizing to improve overall picture quality. There’s also HDR10+ support and 8K AI upscaling, with Samsung also promising 100-percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Samsung then packages all that up in a skinny Infinity Screen housing, with an anti-reflection coating to reduce glare, and a broader viewing angle than before.

Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) is stranded on the QN900A series, for more accurate positioning of 3D sound, and it’ll automatically configure based on the acoustics of the space and how it’s mounted. A slim stand is included, or the display can be wall-mounted instead. Multi-view shows several inputs simultaneously.

Pricing kicks off at $4,999.99 for the 65-inch QN900A, $6,999.99 for the 75-inch, and $8,999.99 for the 85-inch. Preorders are open from today, with Samsung saying the sets should ship by March 13; those who preorder get professional TV mounting – worth $120, Samsung claims – bundled in.

As for the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800A, that also comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, priced at $3,499.99, $4,799.99, and $6,499.99 respectively. They also ship by March 13 and come with the same preorder deal.

Compared to the more expensive models, you get Quantum HDR 32x support rather than 48x, and 70W of audio power versus 80W. The QN800A series also packs 4.2.2 surround sound, versus the 6.2.2 of the QN900A. Both ranges come with Samsung’s new solar-powered eco remote.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2021) Pricing

If you’re not quite ready to jump on the 8K train, the Neo QLED 4K line-up also gets fresh models for 2021. It’s offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, with both the QN90A and QN85A series.

The QN85A is the most affordable, with its sets starting at $1,599.99 and then hitting $2,199.99 (65-inch), $2,999.99 (75-inch), and finally $4,499.99 (85-inch) points. All ship by March 20, Samsung says. They have 4K resolution and use the same high-precision Mini LED pixels as the 8K sets, and also offer 4K AI upscaling support.

As for the QN90A, that’s priced at $1,799.99 for the 55-inch, $2,599.99 for the 65-inch, $3,499.99 for the 75-inch, and $4,999.99 for the 85-inch. All ship by March 6.