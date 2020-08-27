We’ll find out all the Galaxy Z Fold 2 details at a Samsung event next week

Samsung may only have just held its big Unpacked 2020 event for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but already it’s ramping up for a second event where the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will take center stage. Previewed at the Note 20 launch, the newest foldable smartphone was scant on details – something “Galaxy Z Fold 2: Unpacked Part 2” promises to rectify.

What we do know has been enough to get people excited, mind. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is shaping up to address a number of criticisms the original Galaxy Fold faced, even before you open the Android phone up.

Outside, there’ll be a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, the same size in fact as the panel on the Galaxy S20. It’s a much more usable size compared to the skinny little screen on the original Galaxy Fold, and it leaves the second-generation model looking much more phone-like. It should also make one-handed use more practical.

Open it up, meanwhile, and there’s a 7.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Gone is the old Fold’s sizable camera notch, which ate into the upper right corner. In its place is a much smaller hole-punch selfie camera. Samsung Ultra Thin Glass, as debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip, should leave the foldable display feeling more like a standard glass smartphone screen too, rather than a softer plastic panel.

Three cameras are on the back, and there’s a 4,500 mAh battery inside. The hinge now supports being opened at a full range of angles, too, rather than the “open or closed” system for the first-generation design. As we saw on the Galaxy Z Flip, that should mean standing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 up for selfies and group shots is easier.

What it won’t have is Samsung’s S Pen. That’s probably a side-effect of the internal display still not being quite up to the scrapes and taps of a stylus nib, though we know Samsung is at least considering how it could change that in future.

The biggest question, of course, is pricing. We’re expecting another premium price tag for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, likely in line with the $2,000 of its predecessor. That’s definitely expensive, though the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300 and you can’t fold that (or, at least, not if you expect it to keep working afterwards).

We’ll know all the details on Tuesday, September 1, with the next chapter of Unpacked 2020 kicking off at 10am ET (7am PT).