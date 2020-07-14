Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 size, cameras, specs leak despite delay

A leak of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was delivered today with full camera specs, display sizes, and release indicators. What’s not entirely clear at the moment is the release date for Galaxy Z Fold 2. The most recent rumor on the release date says that Samsung may just delay the Galaxy Z Fold 2 beyond the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and Z Flip 5G in early August.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 appeared in ETNews this week with details about the displays, battery, cameras, and power. This device will quite likely look similar to its predecessor, the first Galaxy Fold, but will carry the “Z” branding and slightly larger display panels.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was tipped to roll with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, an updated version of the 865 released in devices like the Galaxy S20 earlier this year. That’d make it at least as powerful as the most powerful Samsung smartphone in the world today – but might not stack up to the power of the Galaxy Note 20.

The Z Fold 2 will likely have a camera array on its back that’s roughly equivalent (if not exactly the same as) the original Galaxy S20. That means a 12+12+64MP camera setup. That’s not quite the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s cameras, but nothing else really is, when it comes down to brass tacks.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to have a 15W wireless charging – faster than Samsung’s otherwise fastest 9W charging on the device. The Galaxy Fold had a 4.6-inch display on its outside, folded front. The inside display, unfolded, was 7.3-inches diagonally. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was tipped today to come with a 6.23-inch display outside and a 7.7-inch display inside.

That’s just a little bit larger on the folding display inside, but a significant amount larger on the display on the front cover. This will be a device with a front (secondary) display that’s far more usable than the first generation device.

We’re expecting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be revealed in later August, 2020, after the event that Samsung will hold in the first week of August for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 5G.