Samsung Galaxy S22 leak tips iPhone 13-matching potential

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was leaked today in three sizes, each of them either relatively small or surprisingly large. The Samsung Galaxy S22 would appear to be spreading out their options, according to the data shared. The Samsung Galaxy S21 had display sizes of 6.2-inches, 6.7-inches, and 6.8-inches. That wasn’t all that far off from the Samsung Galaxy S20, which came with display options of 6.2, 6.7, and 6.9-inches.

The latest leak this week from MauriQHD suggests there’ll still be three display sizes for the Samsung Galaxy S22. The largest display size is tipped at 6.81-inches splitting the gap between the largest sizes of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21.

The medium Galaxy S22 (probably the Galaxy S22+) is rumored to roll with a 6.55-inch display. This is .15-inch smaller than the standard “plus” devices in the Galaxy S line over the past couple of years. This size also cuts (on the high side) between the small and medium Galaxy S display sizes of the last couple of generations.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, the smallest device in the Galaxy S22 lineup, was tipped this week to come with a 6.06-inch display. That’s approximately 0.14-inch smaller than the previous smallest Galaxy S device (main lineup) device released over the last couple of generations. It’s also quite possible we’ll see some advanced camera hiding tech with this generation of devices.

The leak linked above also notes that the Galaxy S22 Ultra (or whatever the largest device is called), will work with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, likely something like what we saw rumored earlier this year as created by Samsung Display for the next major iPhone release. Can you imagine the newest Samsung Galaxy S and the newest iPhone released with the same sort of display tech the same year?