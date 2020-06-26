Samsung Galaxy Note 20 images tip giant screen, single speaker

Today a set of images leaked details for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a device with a nearly full-frontal coverage display and a large camera array at the back. The back side of this device is quite simple – a rectangle in the uper left-hand corner with an array of high-powered lenses and a giant LED flash. The front appears to roll with a giant display and a single circular cut-out in the center of the device’s forehead.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 still seems to be working with the same sort of S Pen as we saw with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and 10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak this week is a case – that’s pretty simple, but it’s generally one of the best indicators that rumors and insider tips have converged on a design that Samsung’s most likely to execute.

If we look at the case leaked this week, we see microphone holes at the top and the bottom of the phone – and another hole (about the same size as the other two – in the rectangular camera array at the back. The bottom of the case also has a rectangular cut-out with room for the bulk of a USB-C charger, another cut out for a bottom-firing speaker, and a space for the S Pen.

NOTE: There will still LIKELY be a front-firing speaker – with the earpiece – on this device. This leak seems to confirm that there’ll be ONE bottom-firing speaker on the device, but since the front-firing speaker is generally RIGHT next to the display, a case such as this wouldn’t generally need to make any special accommodations.

The back-facing camera array looks to have three lenses, if this latest leak is entirely accurate. The lenses sit one on top of the other, while the LED flash sits to the right side. It’s POSSIBLE that the hole near the camera lenses is for a back-facing ToF sensor (time-of-flight, 3D sensing.)

The design of the Galaxy Note 20 seems to have a fairly standard look when it comes to the power button and volume rocker on the right side – similar to what we see on the Galaxy Note 10, but different from what we saw with the Galaxy Note 9.

We still expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well as the Galaxy ZFlip 5G and the Galaxy Fold 2 to appear at a special event on August 5, 2020. The Galaxy Note 20 will likely have a release date in late August, 2020.