Galaxy Note 20 Ultra release date level leak: The new boss

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was leaked in a big way today with specifications that position it as one of the most extravagant smartphones ever made. This device was tipped to roll with a Quapcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, QHD+ 120Hz image refresh rate LTPO display, a top-tier camera array, and a brand new S Pen and S Pen features.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be the “affordable” option for the Galaxy Note for the first time since… ever… here in 2020, if insider tips suggest truth. Based on the latest drop from Ice Universe (serial Samsung device detail leaker), the evolution of the most giant Galaxy Note smartphone (Galaxy Note 10+ won’t be the Galaxy Note 20+, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra!)

That means this device won’t be cheap. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will likely be on-par with the pricing scheme for the next-generation iPhone Pro. That means we’re starting well over $1k, more likely close to $1400 USD for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with the smallest possible internal storage.

The look of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra won’t be all that different from the Galaxy Note 10+. It’ll look similar to the point that you might quite easily mistake one for the other, if the display are switched off. If they’re on, you’ll find a slightly slimmer black bezel, a smaller punch hole in the display for the front-facing camera, and a panel that’s able to run at QHD+ resolution at 120Hz image refresh rate all the time.

The back of the device will look significantly different from the Galaxy Note 10+ because the camera array will be a bit… fatter. Not necessarily thicker, but wider, to make way for extra sensor power and/or a different camera lens arrangement. Compared to the Galaxy Note 10+, the entire body of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be thinner by 0.3mm.

The left and right edge of the display (and the display glass) will have a significantly more intense curve than that of the Galaxy Note 20. The Note 20 and 20+ will have far more flat display panels than the Galaxy Note smartphone lineup has had in the last few years.

The Galaxy Note 20 and 20+ will also (again, all according to Ice Universe and similar insider sources who wish to remain anonymous) have 60Hz image refresh rate, similar to a device like the Galaxy Note 9. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is tipped to have a bezel that’s narrowed VS Note 10+ by 0.29mm, while the forehead and chin narrow a total of 0.4mm.

NOTE: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is pictured in this article courtesy of our Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review (in the images with SlashGear watermarks). This is largely because the Galaxy Note 20+ imagery that’s leaked thus far looks nearly identical to that of the Galaxy Note 10+, especially when it comes to the look of the display. Below you’ll see a Galaxy Note 20 render leak. Notice the slightly flatter display situation.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will likely be delivered in three colors (at launch, then expanded to others). The three launch colors will be Copper, White, or Black (at least). The Note 20 launch colors will be White (or Gray), Copper, and MINT Green.

We’re expecting that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event (with the Ultra, ZFlip 5G, and Fold 2, too) will take place August 5, 2020. The expected Galaxy Note 20 Ultra release date is August 21 (in-store and pre-order shipping date). That’s the same date expected for release of the Galaxy Note 20, 20+, ZFlip 5G, and Fold 2, as well!